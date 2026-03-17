China announces humanitarian assistance for Iran and other Middle Eastern nations
Beijing, China - China announced on Tuesday that it will provide crucial humanitarian assistance to Middle Eastern countries, namely Iran and Lebanon, amid President Donald Trump's devastating war.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Tuesday said Trump's attacks on Iran had caused "grave humanitarian catastrophes" across the Middle East.
"China has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq. It is hoped this will help alleviate the humanitarian plight faced by the local populations," Lin said.
"China will continue to make every effort to promote peace and stop the war... and to prevent the further spreading of the humanitarian crisis," he continued.
Lin didn't reveal any details on how much China would spend on humanitarian aid or to whom specifically it will be directed.
Beijing is a close partner of Iran and has urged the US and Israel to cease their attacks on the country, which China says are illegal under international law. It has also criticized Tehran's strikes against Gulf states housing US military bases, such as the UAE and Qatar.
China has sought to mediate in the war, with its special envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun, urging de-escalation when he recently met Saudi Arabia's foreign minister for talks.
China says Iran war "should never have happened"
The humanitarian aid announcement came after US President Donald Trump said he would delay his visit to Beijing and put pressure on China to help Washington reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said last week that the war "should never have happened" and called for an end to the fighting.
"We observe a certain country erecting tariff barriers and pursuing decoupling and supply chain disruption," Wang told a press conference last week.
"These actions are akin to trying to extinguish a fire with fuel. Ultimately, they will backfire."
Cover photo: AFP/Atta Kenare