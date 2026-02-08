Trump administration hails "big victory" for conservative Japanese PM

Washington DC - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hailed a "big victory" for Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in an election Sunday, declaring that a strong Japan makes the US "strong in Asia."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (l.) congratulated Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for her victory in Sunday's election. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kim Kyung-Hoon / POOL / AFP

Takaichi, a conservative, was endorsed by President Donald Trump ahead of the vote, which could give more than two-thirds of the seats to her Liberal Democratic Party, media estimates showed.

"The prime minister called a snap election... and boy, has she had a big victory today," Bessent said on Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

"She's going to have a two-thirds majority in the Upper House. President Trump endorsed her last week. She's a great... ally, great relationship with the president. And when Japan is strong, the US is strong in Asia."

Takaichi called the vote after becoming Japan's fifth premier in as many years in October, reviving the flagging fortunes of her party.

On Thursday, when Trump delivered his endorsement of Takaichi via social media, he also took the unusual step of announcing before the results of the voting that she would visit the White House on March 19.

In that post, Trump said the US and Japan have been working to strike a "very substantial" deal on trade, as well as collaborating on national security. Trump offered his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of Takaichi.