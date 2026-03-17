Colombian President Petro regains US visa in sign of warming ties with Trump

Bogotá, Colombia - Colombia 's leftist President Gustavo Petro said Tuesday that his revoked visa to the US has been reactivated, following a warming of ties with his counterpart Donald Trump .

Colombian President Gustavo Petro's (l.) revoked visa to the US has been reactivated, following a warming of ties with his counterpart, Donald Trump. © Collage: Oliver Contreras & Jim WATSON / AFP

The two leaders who come from opposite ends of the political spectrum had been engaged in a war of words in recent months, with Washington imposing economic sanctions and slapping a visa ban on Petro and several relatives in September.

Trump even threatened military action in Colombia following the US operation that captured Venezuelan autocrat Nicolás Maduro on January 3.

Washington and Bogotá, historic allies, resolved the crisis a month later when the leaders met face to face at the White House and agreed to cooperate in the fight against drug trafficking.

"My visa to the US as president has been reinstated until the end of my term," Petro said on X. The Colombian leader leaves office on August 7 and is ineligible for re-election.

Petro also requested his removal from a sanctions blacklist, imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, primarily against major drug traffickers, terror suspects, and dictators. The designation freezes a person's assets in the US and makes it difficult to open bank accounts, among other limitations.

"There is no reason whatsoever for me to be on there," Petro said.

The Trump administration in 2025 slammed Bogotá, alleging it did not do enough to combat powerful cartels or reduce cocaine trafficking to the US.