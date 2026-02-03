Trump makes up with Colombia's Petro in friendly White House meeting: "You are great"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump appeared to bury the hatchet with his Colombian counterpart Tuesday after months of tensions, praising the leftist leader as he hosted him behind closed doors at the White House.

President Donald Trump (r.) and Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro appeared to bury the hatchet during their White House meeting on Tuesday. © HANDOUT / COLOMBIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

"You are great," Trump wrote to Gustavo Petro as he signed a copy of his 1987 book Art of the Deal, according to a picture posted by the Colombian president after their first ever face-to-face meeting.

The two leaders had dueled online for months over drugs and immigration, while Trump even threatened to topple Petro in a Venezuela-style military operation just a few weeks ago.

But any expectations of televised fireworks like those when Trump hosted Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky last year were quelled when reporters were shut out of the Oval Office meeting with Petro.

In a low-profile entrance, the Colombian's car arrived by a side gate with none of the flags and military fanfare typically accorded to heads of state visiting the White House, AFP correspondents said.

And instead of facing questions about whether Petro should still "watch his ass" as Trump warned in January, it was left to the Colombian leader and his office to post pictures of their encounter.

"Gustavo: a great honor. I love Colombia," Trump wrote in a signed photo that Petro also posted on X.

The two leaders reclined in gold chairs in the Oval Office as they talked, accompanied by US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and senior Colombian officials, according to photos released by the Colombian presidency.

They also shared a warm handshake in the West Wing colonnade, next to portraits of former US presidents that Trump recently installed, along with unflattering biographies of some of his recent predecessors.

Petro also said after the meeting that Trump had agreed to mediate Colombia's trade war with Ecuador.