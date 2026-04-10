Cuba rejects RFK Jr's bizarre claim that they are involved in major Florida healthcare fraud

Havana, Cuba - Cuba on Wednesday rejected US allegations of involvement in large-scale health insurance fraud in Florida, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Havana.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in an interview Tuesday claimed that Cuba's communist government was linked to a network that set up fictitious medical equipment companies "to steal" from the US government. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in an interview Tuesday claimed that Cuba's communist government was linked to a network that set up fictitious medical equipment companies "to steal" from the US government.

Speaking to a syndicated US radio program co-hosted by a former Fox news presenter, Kennedy said: "There's an entire racket that is run by the Cuban government of durable medical equipment."

"These companies are supposedly selling wheelchairs and knee braces but all they have is lists of patients. They charge Medicaid for them," he said.

"Most of them don’t sell anything. They’re just there to steal from the federal government," he said.

Mehmet Oz, the TV doctor who is now Trump's administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told Fox News on Saturday that criminal networks billed millions of dollars for counterfeit medical equipment and then fled to Cuba with the proceeds.

Cuba's Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations of official Cuban involvement as "slander" and said that US officials had provided no evidence of their claims.