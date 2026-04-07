US-Cuba talks at "very preliminary" stage amid fears of an attack

Havana, Cuba - Talks between Cuba and the US on de-escalating tensions are still at a "very preliminary" stage, Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal told AFP on Tuesday.

Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal said Tuesday that talks with the US are still at a "very preliminary" stage. © Maylin ALONSO / AFP

Cuba has been bracing for a possible US attack following threats from President Donald Trump about "taking" the communist-run island after ousting Venezuela's leader and attacking Iran.

The former Cold War rivals have, at the same time, held exploratory talks.

"We are in a very preliminary, very initial phase, and there are still no structured negotiations between the two governments," Vidal told AFP during a demonstration in Havana to denounce the impact of US sanctions on the impoverished island.

Trump effectively shut down oil exports to Cuba in January after US forces ousted Havana's main regional ally and crude supplier, Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

Trump also threatened tariffs on other countries that ship oil to Cuba, deepening an energy crisis on the island marked by recurring blackouts.

Last week, however, Washington allowed through a Russian oil tanker.

Vidal (65) was a key figure in the restoration of relations between Washington and the communist-run island during Barack Obama's presidency in 2015.

In February, the Miami Herald listed her as one of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's interlocutors, along with Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, grandson of former president Raúl Castro.

Cuba has taken apparent steps in recent weeks to ease tensions, notably releasing groups of prisoners in two batches, in what it called a "humanitarian gesture."