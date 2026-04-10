Cuban president vows not to resign under US pressure in first TV interview with American broadcaster

Havana, Cuba - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Thursday that he would not resign under US pressure and called for open dialogue in his first television interview with an American broadcaster.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel speaks during a meeting with members of the Nuestra America Convoy which arrived to the island with humanitarian aid at the Palacio de Convenciones in Havana on March 20, 2026. © Adalberto Roque/Pool via REUTERS

"We have a free sovereign state, a free state. We have self-determination and independence, and we are not subjected to the designs of the United States," Diaz-Canel told NBC News, according to their translation of his remarks.

"The US government that has implemented that hostile policy against Cuba has no moral to demand anything from Cuba," the 65-year-old leader added.

"The concept of revolutionaries giving up and stepping down – it's not part of our vocabulary."

Washington has waged a pressure campaign on communist-ruled Cuba, imposing a virtual fuel blockade on the island by threatening tariffs on any country that attempts to sell oil to the island.

Cuba has been in the throes of an energy crisis since January when its main supply from Venezuela was cut off with the abduction of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro.

The Caribbean island has been under a US trade embargo for more than six decades.