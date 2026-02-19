UN Sudan probe finds "hallmarks of genocide" in El-Fasher

El-Fasher, Sudan - The UN's independent fact-finding mission on Sudan said Thursday the paramilitary siege and capture of El-Fasher bore "the hallmarks of genocide."

Displaced Sudanese people who left El-Fasher after its fall sit in the shade in Tawila amid the remains of a fire that broke out in the camp on February 11, 2026. © STR / AFP

Its investigation concluded that the Rapid Support Forces' seizure of the Darfur city last October had inflicted "three days of absolute horror," and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

"The scale, coordination, and public endorsement of the operation by senior RSF leadership demonstrate that the crimes committed in and around El-Fasher were not random excesses of war," said the mission's chair Mohamad Chande Othman.

"They formed part of a planned and organized operation that bears the defining characteristics of genocide."

Since April 2023, the conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary RSF has killed tens of thousands, and forced 11 million people to flee their homes. It has triggered what the UN calls one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The UN Human Rights Council established the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan in October 2023, to begin gathering evidence of violations.

After the RSF captured El-Fasher – following an 18-month siege – the council tasked the mission with probing alleged atrocities surrounding the takeover.

Its investigation concluded that thousands of people, particularly the Zaghawa, "were killed, raped or disappeared."

The Zaghawa is the non-Arab ethnic group to which Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno belongs.