Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits off Cuba amid brutal US fuel blockade

Maisi, Cuba - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cuba early Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

man and his cat sit at the door of their home in Havana, Cuba, on March 13, 2026. © REUTERS

The quake hit at a depth of 7.2 miles about 30 miles south-southwest of the port of Maisi at 12:28 AM, according to the USGS.

Cuba had just started to restore electricity following a total power blackout earlier on Monday, as the US pursues its oil blockade against the island nation.

The USGS put the alert level for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses at green, meaning "low likelihood for casualties and damage."

The towns of Imias and San Antonio del Sur may have experienced moderate shaking, the USGS added.

US President Donald Trump vowed on Monday to "take" Cuba, with reports saying his administration has signaled to Cuban officials that Washington wants President Miguel Diaz-Canel to be removed from power.