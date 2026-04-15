Claudia Sheinbaum steps protest after latest death of Mexican citizen in ICE custody

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum slammed the "unacceptable" death of yet another Mexican citizen while being held in ICE custody.

President Claudia Sheinbaum slammed the "unacceptable" death of yet another Mexican citizen at the hands of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. © AFP/Yuri Cortez

"We are going to defend Mexicans at every level," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference on Tuesday. "There are many Mexicans whose only crime is not having papers."

Mexico's government condemned the record number of deaths of its citizens in US custody as "unacceptable" and has said that the conditions within ICE's detention camps are "incompatible with human rights standards and the protection of life."

In late March, Sheinbaum vowed to "take several protest actions" over the deaths of more than a dozen Mexican citizens in ICE custody, which the country's director of consular protection had called an "alarming and unacceptable trend."

In a statement put out by ICE on Monday, 49-year-old Alejandro Cabrera Clemente was disparaged "criminal illegal alien." He had lived in the US for 25 years before he was abducted in January.

ICE did not provide a cause of death for Clemente, who they claim was "found unresponsive" by staff at Winn Correctional Center near New Orleans.