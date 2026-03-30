Mexico's Sheinbaum vows to go beyond diplomacy in response latest death in ICE custody

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday announced "protest actions" after yet another a Mexican national died while being held in ICE custody.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government would take measures that go beyond diplomatic protest in response to the death of another national in ICE custody. © REUTERS

"We are going to take several protest actions over yet another death of a Mexican, a fellow citizen, in the United States," she told a news conference.

Fourteen Mexicans have now died in US custody or in immigration raids during President Donald Trump's large-scale assault on immigrants.

Sheinbaum said this time the government would go further than it has in previous such incidents, when it sent diplomatic notes of protest to US authorities.

In this latest case a Mexican citizen was being held in a detention center in the California town of Adelanto and then transferred to a hospital in Victorville where he died, the foreign ministry said in a statement Friday.

The new protest measures announced by Sheinbaum will be announced later Monday at a press conference in Los Angeles. Mexico's government will also launch a formal appeal with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.