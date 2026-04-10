Mexico's Sheinbaum says she's proud of assisting Cuba amid brutal US blockade, vows more aid

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that she's proud of the assistance that Mexico has provided to Cuba during the US' ongoing blockade, and vowed even more aid.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that she's proud of the assistance that Mexico has provided to Cuba throughout the US' blockade. © AFP/Yuri Cortez

Sheinbaum vowed to continue Mexico's support for Cuba and its provision of vital humanitarian aid as the US continues to blockade the island nation, triggering a devastating humanitarian crisis.

During her daily press conference on Thursday, Sheinbaum was asked whether Cuba has requested that Mexico conceal information about three humanitarian aid ships that were sent to Havana.

"Cuba has never asked Mexico to withhold information," Sheinbaum reassured the gathered reporters.

"And in any case, even if it did, it would be up to us whether or not to publish it," she added.

"We have nothing to hide regarding Cuba; on the contrary, we are proud to support the Cuban people... I am proud to support the people of Cuba… It is the finest diplomatic tradition our country has ever had."

President Donald Trump's threats to launch punishing tariffs against any country that exports oil to Cuba have effectively cut the island off from the vital resource, crippling its infrastructure and endangering the lives of its people.

In response, Mexico has sent numerous ships stocked with vital humanitarian supplies, such as fresh and powdered milk and baby formula, meat, beans, rice, and personal hygiene items.

Her government has been increasingly vocal in its opposition and condemnation of Trump's brutal blockade, in March declaring that Mexico will "always assert the Cuban people's right to self-determination."