Mexico deploys thousands of troops in response to chaos sparked by drug lord's killing
Guadalajara, Mexico - Mexico has deployed 10,000 troops to help quell violent clashes sparked by the killing of the country's most-wanted drug lord, officials said on Monday.
Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was wounded on Sunday during a shootout with soldiers in the town of Tapalpa and died while being flown to Mexico City.
News of his death triggered spasms of violence across the country, with cartel members blocking roads in 20 states and torching vehicles and businesses.
During the raid on Oseguera and subsequent clashes, at least 76 people, including 27 members of security forces, were killed.
A prison break in Jalisco saw at least 23 people escape when their jail was attacked in a hail of gunfire by "criminal groups," according to the state security secretary.
Fearful residents went into hiding, and tourists took shelter in their hotels as cartel members rampaged across the country over the weekend. Many businesses remained closed on Monday.
The government sent an additional 2,500 troops to Jalisco, one of the host cities of this year's FIFA World Cup, bringing the total to 10,000 troops deployed to respond to the violence.
In Aguillila, "El Mencho's" birthplace, residents reported blockades early on Monday, while photos shared on local social media accounts showed a column of black smoke floating above the mountain village.
In Guadalajara, schools remained closed, and most public transportation was suspended. Large lines formed outside the few small stores that remained open, particularly tortilla shops, as anxious residents sought to stock up on supplies.
The weekend violence also gripped the resort city of Puerto Vallarta, popular with US tourists. In response, Britain, Canada, and the US issued travel warnings, with Australia urging citizens to "exercise a degree of caution."
Who was Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera?
Oseguera was considered the last of the drug lords who acted in the brutal mold of the now-imprisoned Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada of the rival Sinaloa cartel.
He was a founding member of CJNG, which was formed in 2009 and has grown into one of Mexico's most violent crime organizations.
With his son Ruben "El Menchito" Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, convicted by a federal jury in Washington in September, experts have warned the "absence of a direct succession" could lead to a power vacuum.
"That opens the door to violent realignments within the organization," David Mora, an expert at the Crisis Group analysis center, told AFP.
"El Mencho's" girlfriend key to finding him, authorities reveal
Mexico said the operation to seize Oseguera was helped by "complementary information" from US authorities, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Washington "provided intelligence support."
President Claudia Sheinbaum was adamant, however, that no US forces took part in the capture raid.
Mexican Defense Secretary Ricardo Trevilla revealed that one of Oseguera's girlfriends was vital to the capturing of the cartel boss.
Mexican intelligence learned of a rendezvous between the woman and the drug lord and used that information to track him to a ranch in Jalisco state, Trevilla told reporters.
Two suspected cartel members were arrested and a variety of weapons were seized during the operation, including rocket launchers capable of downing airplanes and destroying armored vehicles, Mexico's army said.
Authorities also announced the death of his right-hand man, Hugo H., known as "El Tuli."
Washington has classified CJNG as a terrorist organization and accuses it of sending cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl into the United States.
Cover photo: AFP/Enrique Castro