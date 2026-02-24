Mexico deploys thousands of troops in response to chaos sparked by drug lord's killing

Guadalajara, Mexico - Mexico has deployed 10,000 troops to help quell violent clashes sparked by the killing of the country's most-wanted drug lord, officials said on Monday.

Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was wounded on Sunday during a shootout with soldiers in the town of Tapalpa and died while being flown to Mexico City.

News of his death triggered spasms of violence across the country, with cartel members blocking roads in 20 states and torching vehicles and businesses.

During the raid on Oseguera and subsequent clashes, at least 76 people, including 27 members of security forces, were killed.

A prison break in Jalisco saw at least 23 people escape when their jail was attacked in a hail of gunfire by "criminal groups," according to the state security secretary.

Fearful residents went into hiding, and tourists took shelter in their hotels as cartel members rampaged across the country over the weekend. Many businesses remained closed on Monday.

The government sent an additional 2,500 troops to Jalisco, one of the host cities of this year's FIFA World Cup, bringing the total to 10,000 troops deployed to respond to the violence.

In Aguillila, "El Mencho's" birthplace, residents reported blockades early on Monday, while photos shared on local social media accounts showed a column of black smoke floating above the mountain village.

In Guadalajara, schools remained closed, and most public transportation was suspended. Large lines formed outside the few small stores that remained open, particularly tortilla shops, as anxious residents sought to stock up on supplies.

The weekend violence also gripped the resort city of Puerto Vallarta, popular with US tourists. In response, Britain, Canada, and the US issued travel warnings, with Australia urging citizens to "exercise a degree of caution."