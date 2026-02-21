Mexico to study impact of Trump's new tariff policy, economic minister says

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico 's Economic Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that the country's government is closely studying the potential side effects of President Donald Trump's altered trade policy.

Mexico's government announced it is closely studying the potential side effects of President Donald Trump's newly altered tariff policy. © AFP/Alfredo Estrella

"We have to see where this is going," Ebrard said on Friday. "We're going to see what measures they will take to determine how this will affect our country."

His comments came after Trump announced blanket 10% tariffs on all imports in response to the US Supreme Court's ruling that he exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs as if it were a national emergency.

Ebrard explained that Mexico will be uniquely affected by the decision when compared to other countries that were also subjected to reciprocal tariffs.

The minister explained that this is because 85% of Mexican exports to its northern neighbor currently do not require customs taxes because they are protected under the umbrella of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Ebrard attempted to calm concerns that the blanket tariffs will trigger economic chaos within Mexico, which relies on the US as a major commercial partner, calling for people to "put yourselves in Zen mode. As tranquil as possible."

Trump's renewed tariff offensive is taking place as all three parties to the USMCA are carrying out a revision of the agreement, which is set to expire in a number of months.

Washington's unpredictable trade policy over the course of the last 12 months has caused economic hardship in Mexico, which in 2025 recorded its worst economic performance since the Covid-19 pandemic.