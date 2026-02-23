Mexico rocked by cartel rampage after killing of infamous drug lord "El Mencho"

Guadalajara, Mexico - Mexico was rocked by a nationwide wave of violence after its army killed the powerful drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera in a major operation over the weekend.

The Mexican army announced it had killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera in an operation that sparked a violent retaliation. © Collage: via REUTERS

Oseguera, the 59-year-old leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was wounded in a clash with soldiers in the town of Tapalpa, in Jalisco state, and died while being flown to Mexico City, the Mexican military said in a statement. He had a $15 million US bounty on his head.

Gunmen retaliating for the raid blocked more than 20 roads in western Jalisco state, burning cars and trucks. As violence spread across the country, at least eight states suspended in-person classes and the judiciary authorized judges to close courts where necessary.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged citizens to remain calm.

Oseguera, whose nickname was El Mencho, is one of the biggest Mexican drug lords to be taken down since the capture of the founders of the Sinaloa cartel, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Ismael Zambada. Both are now serving time in the US.

Sunday's statement said that in addition to Mexico's own military intelligence, the raid was carried out with "complementary information" from US authorities.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed Washington had "provided intelligence support."

Six suspected cartel gunmen besides Oseguera were killed and three soldiers were wounded, the Mexican army said.

Two cartel suspects were arrested and a variety of weapons were seized, including rocket launchers capable of taking down airplanes and destroying armored vehicles, the statement said.