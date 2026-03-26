Mexico's Sheinbaum slams US for worsening aggression against Cuba, pledges additional aid

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday reiterated her support for Cuba's right to self-determination and called for an end to mounting US pressure on the island.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday called for tensions to cool between Washington and Havana. © AFP/Mexican Presidency/Handout

"We will continue to send all the humanitarian aid that is needed," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference on Monday, adding that Mexico will "always assert the Cuban people's right to self-determination."

The Mexican leader called for a multilateral approach to be used to resolve the ongoing conflict, and urged the Trump administration against the use of force.

Sheinbaum said that the US should say "no to invasions, no to violent solutions" before going to on to repeat her criticism of President Donald Trump's brutal blockade.

A US oil embargo has deepened Cuba's economic and humanitarian crisis, causing widespread blackouts across the nation and leading to the need for energy rationing just to keep vital services running.

Trump has threatened tariffs on any nation that attempts to relieve Cuba's oil shortage, effectively cutting the island off from the rest of the world.

Mexico has, however, sent shipments of life-saving humanitarian supplies to the island nation including food, baby formula, and personal hygiene products.

Last week, Trump also hinted at a possible military takeover of Cuba, telling reporters that he thinks he will have the "honor of taking Cuba."

In response, Carlos Fernández, Cuba's deputy foreign minister, stressed that "Cuba is a sovereign country" and would not accept becoming "a vassal state or a dependent state."