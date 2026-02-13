Activists launch Nuestra América Flotilla in bid to break US blockade of Cuba

International organizations are coming together to launch the Nuestra América Flotilla in a bid to break the US' brutal blockade of Cuba.

A Cuban protester waves a national flag during an anti-imperialist protest in front of the US Embassy in Havana on January 16, 2026. © ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP

"We are sailing to Cuba, bringing critical humanitarian aid for its people," Progressive International posted on X.

"Together, we can break the siege, save lives, and stand up for the cause of Cuban self-determination."

Since invading Venezuela and abducting President Nicolás Maduro in January, the US government has dramatically escalated its decades-long economic assault on Cuba.

Late last month, Trump signed an executive order to impose additional tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba as his administration seeks to cut off the island nation's access to fuel.

On Thursday, United Nations human rights experts condemned the order as "a serious violation of international law and a grave threat to a democratic and equitable international order."

The Trump administration's actions have resulted in severe energy shortages and hours-long blackouts in Cuba. Much of the island's public transportation has ground to a halt as residents struggle to access food and medicine.

"Interfering with fuel imports could lead to a severe humanitarian crisis with knock-on effects for essential services," the UN experts warned.