Kim Jong Un promises to improve economic living standards in opening of rare congress

North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to lift living standards as he opened a landmark congress, state media said Friday, offering a glimpse of economic strains within the sanctions -hit nation.

This picture taken on Thursday and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Friday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering the opening address at the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. © STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

Supreme Leader Kim took center stage with a speech to start the Workers' Party congress, a gathering that directs state efforts on everything from house building to war planning.

Held just once every five years, the days-long congress offers a rare glimpse into the workings of a nation where even mundane details are shrouded in secrecy.

"Today, our party is faced with heavy and urgent historic tasks of boosting economic construction and the people's standard of living and transforming all realms of state and social life as early as possible," Kim said in his opening speech.

"This requires us to wage a more active and persistent struggle without allowing even a moment's standstill or stagnation."

For decades, nuclear weapons and military prowess came before everything else in North Korea, even as food stocks dried up and famine took hold.

But since assuming power in 2011, Kim has stressed the need to also fortify the impoverished nation's economy.