Austria's plan to turn Hitler's home into police station sparks controversy

Braunau am Inn, Austria - Turning the house where Adolf Hitler was born into a police station has raised mixed emotions in his Austrian hometown.

A memorial stone reading "For Peace, Freedom and Democracy - Never Again Fascism - Millions of Dead Warn" stands in front of the birth house of Adolf Hitler in Braunau am Inn, Austria. © JOE KLAMAR / AFP

"It's a double-edged sword," said Sibylle Treiblmaier, outside the house in the town of Braunau am Inn on the border with Germany.

While it might discourage far-right extremists from gathering at the site, it could have "been used better or differently," the 53-year-old office assistant told AFP.

The government wants to "neutralize" the site and passed a law in 2016 to take control of the dilapidated building from its private owner.

Austria – which was annexed by Hitler's Germany in 1938 – has repeatedly been criticized in the past for not fully acknowledging its responsibility in the Holocaust.

The far-right Freedom Party, founded by former Nazis, is ahead in the polls after getting the most votes in a national election for the first time in 2024, though it failed to form a government.

Last year, two streets in Braunau am Inn commemorating Nazis were renamed after years of complaints by activists.