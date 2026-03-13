Trump's "Energy Dominance Council" hosts Japan talks amid Iran war

Tokyo, Japan - US officials aim to secure a flurry of deals to boost American energy exports and diversify critical mineral supplies at talks with Asian counterparts in Japan this weekend, as the Iran war pushes up oil and gas prices.

Donald Trump's National Energy Dominance Council, led by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, will hold weekend meetings in Japan. © ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The meeting will result in at least $30 billion in purchase commitments and other agreements spanning coal, oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and nuclear power, Bloomberg News reported.

Organized before the Iran war, the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum in Tokyo was co-hosted by US President Donald Trump's National Energy Dominance Council and Japan.

More than a dozen US government representatives were set to be present, with some 18 nations represented including Australia, Bangladesh, and South Korea.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright's attendance was reportedly canceled at the last minute because of the Middle East crisis, with Brent Crude over $100 per barrel and the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed.

"Building strong partnerships with our Indo-Pacific allies is essential to advancing President Donald J. Trump's vision for American Energy Dominance," US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said.

The aim is to "strengthen energy security, expand US energy exports, and counter the coercive influences of China and Russia," Burgum said in a statement.