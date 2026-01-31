British PM Keir Starmer brushes off Trump's threats and defends successful China trip

Shanghai, China - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer brushed off President Donald Trump 's threats as he touted the success of his historic diplomatic trip to China .

"I've seen President Trump's comments, and I think, to be fair, he was probably talking more about Canada than the United Kingdom," Starmer told Sky News when asked about Trump's recent warning that dealing would China would be "very dangerous."

"I don't think it's wise for the United Kingdom to stick its head in the sand. China is the second-biggest economy in the world," Starmer continued. "It's, along with Hong Kong, our third-biggest trading partner."

"The US and the UK are very close allies, and that's why we discussed the visit with his team before we came."

Trump last week threatened Canada with a 100% tariff if it agrees a trade deal with China.

Asked about Trump's comments on Friday, Beijing's foreign ministry said that "China is willing to strengthen cooperation with all countries in the spirit of mutual benefit and win-win results."