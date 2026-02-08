UK foreign office to review pay-off to Epstein-linked US envoy Peter Mandelson

London, UK - The UK foreign ministry said on Sunday it was reviewing an exit payment to former US envoy Peter Mandelson, who was fired over links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

British ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on May 8, 2025. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Mandelson received an estimated pay-out of between £38,750 and £55,000 ($52,000 and $74,000) after only seven months in the job as British ambassador to the US, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

Documents released on January 30 by the US Justice Department appear to show that Mandelson allegedly leaked confidential UK government information to the late Epstein when he was a British minister, including during the 2008 financial crisis.

The revelation has placed intense pressure on Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer and triggered a police investigation into party insider Mandelson (72) for alleged misconduct in a public office.

The Foreign Office said in a statement it had launched a review into Mandelson's severance payment "in light of further information that has now been revealed and the ongoing police investigation."

Cabinet minister Pat McFadden insisted Starmer should remain in office despite his "terrible mistake" in appointing Mandelson.

The close Starmer ally told broadcasters the party should stick with the prime minister.

"He (Starmer) should be realistic and accept that this has been a terrible story, that this appointment was a terrible mistake," McFadden, the Work and Pensions Secretary, told BBC television.

He said the real blame lay "squarely with Peter Mandelson," who put himself forward for the job despite knowing the extent of his relationship with Epstein.