Trump threatens British PM ahead of China visit: "Very dangerous for them to do that"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday it would be "very dangerous" for Britain to deal with China, as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Beijing for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

President Donald Trump (r.) warned UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer not to negotiate with China as the British leader visited Beijing. © Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP

Trump made the remarks to reporters while attending the premiere of a documentary about his wife, Melania.

Asked by reporters for his reaction to Britain "getting into business" with China, the president said: "Well it's very dangerous for them to do that."

In response, China's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters on Friday that "China is willing to strengthen cooperation with all countries in the spirit of mutual benefit and win-win results".

Starmer's visit to China is the first by a British premier since 2018 and follows a slew of Western leaders seeking a rapprochement with Beijing recently, seen by many as a pivot from an increasingly unpredictable and aggressive US.

On Thursday, Starmer met with Xi and other Chinese officials, and signed several cooperation agreements.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also visited China this month and reached agreements on trade and tourism.

Trump responded by threatening to hit Canadian imports with 100% tariffs if Carney made further deals with Beijing – a threat the Canadian leader later dismissed as a negotiating tactic.