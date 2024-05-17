Houston's surge of extreme rains and winds leaves at least four dead

Houston, Texas - Four people died in Texas on Thursday as heavy storms with winds up to 100 miles per hour lashed the state, local authorities said.

A car damaged by a storm is pictured in downtown Houston, Texas, following strong rains and winds that left at least four people dead. © IMAGO / Xinhua

Streets in downtown Houston were covered in glass from blown-out windows, video and photos posted to social media showed, as the National Weather Service warned of "severe" thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.



Downed trees and power lines littered residential areas, and around a million customers in the state had lost power – including more than 800,000 in Harris County, where Houston is located.

The mayor of the city, the largest in Texas, said four people had died.

"Mostly from fallen trees, people trapped in their cars," Mayor John Whitmire told reporters, though exact details were not available.

Winds had reached speeds of between 80 and 100 miles per hour, he said.