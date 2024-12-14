Brazilian ex-defense minister arrested in investigation into alleged coup attempt by Bolsonaro

Brasília, Brazil - Brazilian authorities on Saturday arrested Braga Netto, a former defense minister and close ally of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, on suspicion of obstructing an investigation into an alleged coup attempt in 2022, a police source told AFP.

Ex-president Jair Bolsonaro's (l.) former running mate and defense minister, Braga Netto, has been arrested for allegedly obstructing investigations into a coup attempt. © Collage: REUTERS

Brazil's Federal Police said it had detained "people who would be obstructing" the investigation.

"Braga Netto was arrested in the operation," the source said.

In late November, police released a report recommending the indictment of former far-right president Bolsonaro and several dozen allies for attempting a coup d'état to prevent the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The list included Netto, who was also his running mate in the 2022 elections.

Attorney general Paulo Gonet has been examining the allegations to see if evidence supports charges being laid against Bolsonaro and the 36 others named as co-conspirators.