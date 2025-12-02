Brazil's Lula and Trump agree on stronger cooperation in sign of warming ties

Brasília, Brazil - Brazil 's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed in a phone call Tuesday to intensify cooperation in the fight against organized crime, the Brazilian presidency said.

Despite recent tensions between their countries, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (l.) and his US counterpart Donald Trump have agreed to stronger cooperation. © Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP

Lula phoned Trump after the two men in October held their first official meeting, ushering in improved ties after months of growing animosity between Brasília and Washington.

During the 40-minute conversation, Lula said greater cooperation was needed between the two countries to fight organized crime, the presidency said in a statement.

The conversation comes amid tensions over US strikes on alleged drug traffickers near the Venezuelan coast, which have killed at least 83 people since early September and sparked widespread condemnation as possible extrajudicial killings.

Lula highlighted recent police operations in Brazil aimed at financially suffocating organized crime that had identified branches of criminal groups operating from abroad.

Trump "expressed complete willingness to work with Brazil" in fighting these organizations, said the statement.

Brazilian authorities have recently carried out several operations against one of the country's largest crime groups, the First Capital Command.