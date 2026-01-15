China hails "turning point" in ties with Canada amid historic visit by PM Mark Carney

Beijing, China - China touted a major "turning point" in its ties with Canada amid a historic visit to Beijing by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Beijing's top diplomat touted a "turning point" in China-Canada relations only hours after Prime Minister Mark Carney (c.) was welcomed to Beijing by Chinese Premier Li Qiang (r.). © imago/ZUMA Press

In a statement released Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hailed the first visit to China by Canadian leader in eight years as "a symbol for the relationship between two countries."

Wang and Carney were expected to hold talks on the potential to "open up new prospects for bilateral relations."

The Canadian leader will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, as he continues to pivot away from reliance on the US.

President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs on Canadian products have triggered the Canadian government to reduce its economic reliance on the US and seek new opportunities.

Video from Chinese state media showed Carney arriving in Beijing for his four-day state visit late Wednesday evening to a red carpet welcome.

"We're heartened by the leadership of President Xi Jinping and the speed with which our relationship has progressed," Carney reportedly told Zhao Leji, China's top legislator.