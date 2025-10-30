China issues official response after Trump's meeting with Xi
Busan, South Korea - China's Xi Jinping expressed optimism for the future after he and US President Donald Trump and reached a "consensus" at the end of their meeting in South Korea.
The high-profile summit was the first of its kind since Trump re-entered office in January 2025, and the first time since 2019 that the two leaders had met face-to-face.
"China and the United States should be partners and friends. That is what history has taught us and what reality needs," Xi said, per Chinese news agency Xinhua.
"You and I are at the helm of China-US relations," he reportedly told Trump. "In the face of winds, waves and challenges, we should stay the right course, navigate through the complex landscape, and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-US relations."
Xi also stressed that both sides had "exchanged in-depth views on important economic and trade issues and reached a consensus on resolving them."
Trump, Xi reach agreement on a range of issues
Trump agreed to cut punitive tariffs related to fentanyl production to 10% and the two sides pledged to "work together" on ending the war in Ukraine. Xi for his part agreed to resume importing large quantities of American soybeans.
The two leaders also touched on nuclear weapons testing and non-proliferation – mere hours after Trump ordered a launch of new tests.
In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said: "China hopes the United States will earnestly abide by the obligations of the comprehensive nuclear-test-ban treaty and its commitment to a ban on nuclear testing."
A statement posted on X by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning added that Trump and Xi had "agreed to enhance cooperation in economic, trade, energy, and other fields."
"The two presidents agreed to maintain interactions on a regular basis," Mao said. "President Trump looked forward to visiting China early next year, and invited President Xi to visit the United States."
