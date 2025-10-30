China issues official response after Trump's meeting with Xi

Busan, South Korea - China 's Xi Jinping expressed optimism for the future after he and US President Donald Trump and reached a "consensus" at the end of their meeting in South Korea.

The high-profile summit was the first of its kind since Trump re-entered office in January 2025, and the first time since 2019 that the two leaders had met face-to-face.

"China and the United States should be partners and friends. That is what history has taught us and what reality needs," Xi said, per Chinese news agency Xinhua.

"You and I are at the helm of China-US relations," he reportedly told Trump. "In the face of winds, waves and challenges, we should stay the right course, navigate through the complex landscape, and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-US relations."

Xi also stressed that both sides had "exchanged in-depth views on important economic and trade issues and reached a consensus on resolving them."