China says it won't join nuclear talks "at this stage" as US-Russian treaty expires

Beijing, China - China on Thursday said it won't join nuclear talks "at this stage" after the expiration of the US-Russian New START nuclear treaty triggered fears of a new Cold War.

China on Thursday said it won't join nuclear talks "at this stage" after the US-Russian New START deal expired this week. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

"China has always maintained that the advancement of arms control and disarmament must adhere to the principles of maintaining global strategic stability," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a news conference.

"China's nuclear capabilities are of a totally different scale than those of the United States and Russia, [and we] will not participate in nuclear disarmament negotiations at this stage," he said on Thursday.

Beijing's comments come after the US-Russia New START treaty ended on Thursday due to President Donald Trump's failure to follow up on Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposed one-year extension.

Campaigners have long warned that the expiration of the 2010 treaty, which ended restrictions on how many strategic nuclear launchers the two powers could deploy, would trigger a new arms race.

Fears also abound that the end of New START could also encourage China to expand its nuclear arsenal. As a result, the US has said that any renewed agreement would have to include Beijing.