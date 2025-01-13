US introduces new rules for AI chip exports in latest effort to restrict China's access

Washington DC - The US on Monday unveiled new export rules on advanced computing chips used for artificial intelligence, facilitating sales to allied nations and further curbing access to countries like China .

The US introduced new rules for the export of AI chips in an effort to further restrict China's access to the technology. © Unsplash/randomthinking

The restrictions, which also include rules on weights for closed AI models, build on previously announced curbs on exporting certain technologies to China, with which the US has been waging an increasingly aggressive trade war.

"The US leads the world in AI now – both AI development and AI chip design – and it's critical that we keep it that way," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters.

The new rules update controls on chips, requiring authorizations for exports, re-exports, and in-country transfers – while also including a series of exceptions for countries considered friendly to the US.

AI data centers meanwhile will need to comply with enhanced security parameters in order to be able to import chips.

The rules make it "hard for our strategic competitors to use smuggling and remote access to evade our export control," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, while creating "incentives for our friends and partners around the world to use trusted vendors for advanced AI."

The new rules will go into effect in 120 days, Raimondo said, giving the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump time to potentially make changes.