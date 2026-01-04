Greenland slams "disrespectful" pic posted by Stephen Miller's wife calling for annexation

Nuuk, Greenland - Greenland joined Denmark on Sunday in expressing its distaste after the wife of President Donald Trump's most influential aide posted a social media picture of Greenland painted in the colors of the US flag.

Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Greenland is "not for sale" after Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller's wife appeared to call for its annexation by the US. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Katie Miller – wife of Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller – put the contentiously altered image of the Danish autonomous territory on her X feed late Saturday, after the US military operation against Venezuela.

Her post had a single word above it: "SOON."

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called the post "disrespectful."

"Relations between nations and peoples are built on mutual respect and international law – not on symbolic gestures that disregard our status and our rights," he stated on X.

But he also said that "there is neither reason for panic nor for concern. Our country is not for sale, and our future is not decided by social media posts."

Denmark's ambassador to the US, Jesper Moeller Soerensen, reacted earlier on Sunday with his own post saying "we expect full respect for the territorial integrity" of Denmark, above a link to Katie Miller's image.

Trump has repeatedly made clear that he wants Greenland to become an annexed part of the US.