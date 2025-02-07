Iran condemns new US sanctions as "illegal" and "unjustified"

Tehran, Iran - Iran on Friday condemned as "illegal" and "unjustified" new financial sanctions by the US that target a network accused of shipping hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian crude oil to China.

Iran has blasted new US sanctions announced Thursday by the Treasury Department as "illegal" and "violative." © IMAGO / NurPhoto

"The decision of the new US government to exert pressure on the Iranian nation by preventing Iran's legal trade with its economic partners is an illegitimate, illegal and violative measure," foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement.

The US move was "categorically unjustified and contrary to international rules," Baqaei added.

The US Department of the Treasury on Thursday announced financial sanctions against an international network "facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars" to China.

The oil was shipped on behalf of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff and a sanctioned front company called Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars, the Treasury Department wrote in a statement.

The sanctions came after President Donald Trump reinstated his "maximum pressure" policy against Iran over allegations the country is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Iran has slammed the reinstatement of the policy – similar to one Trump levied against Tehran during his first term as president – saying pursuing it would end in "failure."