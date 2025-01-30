Iran says it's ready for nuclear talks – if West gets "serious"

Tehran, Iran - Iran is ready to discuss its nuclear program if Western countries show they are "serious," a foreign ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying in an interview published on Thursday.

Iranian leaders have urged President Donald Trump not to resume his policy of "maximum pressure" against their country. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & KHAMENEI.IR / AFP

"We have said several times that we are ready for discussions, but only if the other side is serious about this," Esmaeil Baqaei told the government daily Iran.

Tehran has signaled to the West several times recently indicating a willingness to reach an agreement over its nuclear program.

In an interview with Sky News posted to his official Telegram channel on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the new US administration should work to win back Tehran's trust if it wants a new round of nuclear talks.

In Thursday's interview, Baqaei expressed hope that new US President Donald Trump would adopt a "realistic approach" towards Iran.

During his first term that ended in 2021, Trump pursued a policy of "maximum pressure," withdrawing the US from a landmark nuclear deal which imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

Asked about the possibility of new talks, Baqaei was quoted on Thursday as saying Iran's policy would depend on "the actions of the other parties."

Tehran adhered to the deal – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – until a year after Washington's withdrawal in 2018, but then began rolling back its commitments.

Efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear pact have since faltered.