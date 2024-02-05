Iran "will not hesitate" to respond if US attacks its territory

Tehran, Iran - Iran said Monday it "will not hesitate" to respond in the event of US attacks on its territory after the White House declined to say whether strikes on the country were ruled out.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani (r.) has vowed to respond to any US strikes after White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan declined to rule out an attack. © Collage: FABRICE COFFRINI, SERGIO LIMA / AFP & ATTA KENARE / AFP

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday the US will press on with its retaliation against groups in Iraq and Syria.



Asked whether the United States would rule out the possibility of striking Iran directly, Sullivan told NBC, "it would not be wise for me to talk about what we're ruling in and ruling out."

"If (Iran) chose to respond directly to the United States, they would be met with a swift and forceful response from us," he said.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani hit back on Monday, saying: "The Islamic Republic has shown that it has always reacted decisively to any threat to its security, territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Iran "will not hesitate to use its capabilities" to respond to any attacks on its soil, said Kanani during his weekly press briefing.

He nonetheless reiterated that Iran "does not seek to aggravate tensions and crises in the region."