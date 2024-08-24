Iran will seek to "manage tensions" with US amid rising hostilities, top diplomat says

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's new government will seek to "manage tensions" with the US to help reduce pressure and neutralize crippling sanctions, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the new government will work to help reduce tensions with the US. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

"What we have to do is manage the tensions and hostilities" between Tehran and Washington, he said in an interview late Friday on state television.

Iran and the US have had no diplomatic relations since 1980, the year after the Islamic revolution that toppled its Western-backed Shah Mohammed Reza.

A landmark 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers granted Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

But the deal quickly collapsed and tensions reignited following the US' unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018.

"In foreign policy, we have a duty to reduce as much as possible the cost of this hostility and reduce its pressure on the nation," said Araghchi, who was one of the key negotiators of the 2015 agreement.

He added that Iran's foreign policy will prioritize "neighboring countries" as well as African countries, along with China and Russia, among others.