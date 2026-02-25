Joke of the Day for February 25, 2026: A Hump Day funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to make you smile this Wednesday! Here's a mid-week funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Why are camels so happy on Wednesdays?
Because it's Hump Day!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mohamed Hashif