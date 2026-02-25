Joke of the Day for February 25, 2026: A Hump Day funny

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to make you smile this Wednesday! Here's a mid-week funny to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Why are camels so happy on Wednesdays?

Because it's Hump Day!

Joke of the Day for February 25, 2026: A Hump Day funny.
Joke of the Day for February 25, 2026: A Hump Day funny.  © Unsplash/Mohamed Hashif

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for February 24, 2026: A funny that packs a punch Joke of the Night for February 24, 2026: A funny that packs a punch
Joke of the Day for February 24, 2026: A sunny silly to make you smile Joke of the Day for February 24, 2026: A sunny silly to make you smile
Joke of the Night for February 23, 2026: A dog funny Joke of the Night for February 23, 2026: A dog funny
Joke of the Day for February 23, 2026: A chilly silly Joke of the Day for February 23, 2026: A chilly silly
Joke of the Night for February 22, 2026: A winter silly Joke of the Night for February 22, 2026: A winter silly
Joke of the Day for February 22, 2026: A blizzard of funny! Joke of the Day for February 22, 2026: A blizzard of funny!
Joke of the Night for February 19, 2026: A flying funny Joke of the Night for February 19, 2026: A flying funny
Joke of the Day for February 19, 2026: Some animal hilarity Joke of the Day for February 19, 2026: Some animal hilarity

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Mohamed Hashif

More on Joke of the Day: