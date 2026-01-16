Mexico seeks answers after citizen dies in ICE custody in Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia - Mexican authorities sought details on Thursday about the death of one of its citizens this week in an immigration detention facility in Georgia.

Hundreds gather in Atlanta, Georgia, to protest ICE and the Trump administration's mass deportations. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The number of people detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has increased significantly in recent years, and 2025 was the deadliest year for ICE detainees in two decades, with at least 30 people dying in detention centers.

At least four people have died in ICE detention so far this year, according to agency data.

On Thursday, Mexico's consulate in Atlanta said it was "closely monitoring" the death of a Mexican citizen on Wednesday at an ICE facility south of the southern state's capital.

Officials requested "that the circumstances of the incident be clarified," the consulate said, adding that it was "collaborating on the necessary procedures to ensure that the investigation is conducted promptly and transparently."

The consulate did not release the person's name but said it planned to return the person's remains to Mexico as soon as possible.

US officials have not publicly commented on the incident.