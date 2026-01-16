Mexico seeks answers after citizen dies in ICE custody in Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia - Mexican authorities sought details on Thursday about the death of one of its citizens this week in an immigration detention facility in Georgia.
The number of people detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has increased significantly in recent years, and 2025 was the deadliest year for ICE detainees in two decades, with at least 30 people dying in detention centers.
At least four people have died in ICE detention so far this year, according to agency data.
On Thursday, Mexico's consulate in Atlanta said it was "closely monitoring" the death of a Mexican citizen on Wednesday at an ICE facility south of the southern state's capital.
Officials requested "that the circumstances of the incident be clarified," the consulate said, adding that it was "collaborating on the necessary procedures to ensure that the investigation is conducted promptly and transparently."
The consulate did not release the person's name but said it planned to return the person's remains to Mexico as soon as possible.
US officials have not publicly commented on the incident.
ICE detentions on the rise as protests continue
ICE has been at the forefront of President Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign.
More than 68,000 adults were in ICE detention as of the end of December, compared with about 36,000 in December 2023, agency data shows.
The agency has come under intense public scrutiny in recent days following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an immigration officer in Minneapolis on January 7, sparking protests across the US.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire