Mexico's Sheinbaum seeks closer ties with US after Trump's latest threat

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico 's President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday her government wanted closer security coordination with the US after Donald Trump threatened ground attacks against drug cartels.

Sheinbaum told reporters she asked her foreign minister to contact US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and, if needed, speak directly with Trump to strengthen cooperation under the bilateral security framework.

Trump earlier said in a Fox News interview that land attacks against cartels would follow recent US maritime operations in the Pacific and Caribbean, without specifying where or when.

"We are going to start now hitting land with regard to the cartels. The cartels are running Mexico," he said.

Mexico extradited dozens of cartel leaders to the US in 2025 and reinforced border cooperation, but Sheinbaum has repeatedly voiced opposition to any military intervention from outside.

She said Mexico maintains a "security understanding" with Washington and that Rubio had praised the "good coordination" on security between the two countries.

Earlier this week, Sheinbaum hit back at Trump after he hailed US "dominance in the Western Hemisphere" following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.