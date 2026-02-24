Mexico's Sheinbaum responds to safety concerns over World Cup games

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday offered "full guarantees" for the safety of soccer fans at World Cup games in the violence-plagued city of Guadalajara.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum assured soccer fans that they will be safe at the upcoming World Cup games in the violence-plagued city of Guadalajara. © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

Sheinbaum insisted there was "no risk" to fans visiting the city in June for four matches, in remarks coming after a wave of violence sparked by the military's killing of drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera.

The leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of the most wanted men in Mexico and the US, was killed in a military operation some 80 miles from Jalisco state capital Guadalajara on Sunday.

The cartel reacted with fury, engaging in firefights with security forces that left dozens dead across Mexico – both soldiers and cartel members – and sent tourists and residents fleeing for cover.

Soccer's world governing body, FIFA, declined to comment on the violence.

As calm returns, businesses in Jalisco are expected to reopen on Tuesday, with schools to follow suit on Wednesday.