Mexico's Sheinbaum reveals Trump call after major operation that killed drug lord

Mexico City, Mexico - President Donald Trump called his Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum, to check in after a major anti-cartel operation on the weekend spurred a wave of violence across the country.

Sheinbaum on Wednesday revealed that she spoke with Trump in an eight-minute phone call on Monday, after a huge operation led to the killing of 59-year-old drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

A nationwide wave of cartel violence followed, with gunmen burning cars and trucks, blocking roads, and breaking people out of prison. In response, Mexico City was forced to deploy nearly 10,000 troops.

"He called me," Sheinbaum told reporters during her daily press conference on Wednesday. "It was an eight-minute call to ask what's going on in Mexico and how things are."

"I also told him how the operation had gone, that we had received intelligence support from the US government, and that coordination was going very well," she said in comments translated from Spanish.