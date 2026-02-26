Mexico's Sheinbaum reveals Trump call after major operation that killed drug lord

President Donald Trump called Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to check in after a major cartel operation on the weekend spurred a wave of violence.

By Evan Williams

Mexico City, Mexico - President Donald Trump called his Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum, to check in after a major anti-cartel operation on the weekend spurred a wave of violence across the country.

President Donald Trump reportedly called Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to check in after a major anti-cartel operation triggered widespread violence.
President Donald Trump reportedly called Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to check in after a major anti-cartel operation triggered widespread violence.  © Collage: AFP/Yuri Cortez & AFP/Saul Loeb

Sheinbaum on Wednesday revealed that she spoke with Trump in an eight-minute phone call on Monday, after a huge operation led to the killing of 59-year-old drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

A nationwide wave of cartel violence followed, with gunmen burning cars and trucks, blocking roads, and breaking people out of prison. In response, Mexico City was forced to deploy nearly 10,000 troops.

"He called me," Sheinbaum told reporters during her daily press conference on Wednesday. "It was an eight-minute call to ask what's going on in Mexico and how things are."

Mexico's Sheinbaum considers legal action against Elon Musk over shocking X post
Mexico Mexico's Sheinbaum considers legal action against Elon Musk over shocking X post

"I also told him how the operation had gone, that we had received intelligence support from the US government, and that coordination was going very well," she said in comments translated from Spanish.

"And that was it: 'Oh, well, thank you very much. See you. Take care.'" Sheinbaum continued. "It was a short call, just to check on how things were in Mexico."

Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Yuri Cortez & AFP/Saul Loeb

More on Mexico: