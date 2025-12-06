Mexico's Sheinbaum set to galvanize supporters with mass rally after recent protests

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has organized a large rally in the country's capital on Saturday to shore up her support following a month of political pushback and protests.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called for supporters to attend a mass rally in Mexico City on Saturday. © lfredo ESTRELLA / AFP

The killing of Mayor Carlos Manzo in restive Michoacan state had sparked two days of demonstrations in November with violent protestors setting fire to public buildings.

Just weeks later, thousands marched through the streets of Mexico City to protest drug violence and the government's security policies. That was followed by the abrupt departure of the country's attorney general, Alejandro Gertz, in December over reported disagreements with Sheinbaum's administration on crime policy.

Sheinbaum called for supporters to gather in the capital on the weekend, calling for a "historic celebration of seven years of transformation."

The 63-year-old took office in 2024, following the six-year tenure of her predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with both leaders representing the left-wing Morena party.

"Let us together defend the people's achievements … in the Zocalo of Mexico City," Sheinbaum added, referring to the capital's main public square where weeks ago protestors had clashed with police.

Though Sheinbaum has seen historically high approval ratings in her first year of power, they dipped slightly in recent months, easing from 74 percent in October to 71% at the start of December, according to the Polls MX survey summary.

While continuing the decline in poverty levels that began under her predecessor, Sheinbaum has also won praise for responding strongly to US President Donald Trump's threats of economic war and military attacks.