Trump and Sheinbaum agree Mexico can continue to send oil to Cuba despite US blockade

Mexico City, Mexico - President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed during a phone call on Monday that Mexico can provide oil to Cuba despite an ongoing US blockade.

President Donald Trump (l) and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (r) came to an agreement allowing Mexico to continue sending oil to Cuba. © Collage: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/Alfredo Estrella

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed that Mexico will be allowed to continue providing oil to Cuba despite Trump's insistence over the weekend that the US will block all oil and money entering the island nation, CBS News reports.

As a result, Mexico will continue to play its role as a key supplier of oil to Cuba, a position it has held since the country lost access to its main oil supply when the US abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in early January.

The agreement is thought to have occurred during a phone call on Monday in which Sheinbaum addressed Trump's threats to send US troops into Mexico and told the US president that such a deployment was "not on the table."

Sheinbaum and Trump have experienced a rocky relationship since the latter reentered office in January 2025, largely due to tensions over illicit drug trafficking as well as America's aggressive tariff policy.

Trump's agreement to allow Mexico to continue its oil trade with Cuba, however, potentially signals a cooling of the relationship, especially considering the US president's recent aggression towards Cuba.

On Sunday, Trump used a post on Truth Social to threaten a US takeover of Cuba, possibly spearheaded by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, declaring that "there will be no more oil or money going to Cuba – zero!"