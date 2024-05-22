Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa breaks his Everest record yet again!

Nepal - Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa broke his own record Wednesday as the person to have scaled Mount Everest the most times, achieving the milestone 30th ascent of the world 's highest peak.

The veteran 54-year-old guide had reached the summit for the record 29th time earlier this month, before climbing to the icy top again early on Wednesday morning.



"Kami Rita reached the summit this morning. Now he has made a new record with 30 summits of Everest," Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, his expedition organizer, told AFP.

A guide for more than two decades, Sherpa, also known as "Everest Man," first stood the 29,032-foot peak in 1994 when working for a commercial expedition. Since then, he has climbed Everest almost every year, guiding clients.

"I am glad for the record, but records are eventually broken," Kami Rita told AFP after his 29th climb on May 12. "I am more happy that my climbs help Nepal be recognized in the world."

Last year, Sherpa climbed Everest twice to reclaim his record after another guide, Pasang Dawa Sherpa, equaled his number of ascents.