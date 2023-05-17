Battle of the Sherpas: Guide sets new Mount Everest record days after being equalled

Nepal - Renowned climbing guide Kami Rita Sherpa has reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 27th time, breaking his own record for the most successful ascents of the world's highest peak, which he shared with a fellow guide for less than a week.

The 53-year-old summited on Wednesday morning while guiding an expedition organized by adventure operator Seven Summit Treks, Khimlal Gautam, a government liaison officer who is currently at Everest base camp, told DPA.



Seven Summit Treks also confirmed the ascent separately, saying that the guide reached the summit at 8:30 AM local time.

Kami Rita's ascent comes just a few days after fellow guide Pasang Dawa Sherpa (46), equalled his record of 26 successful ascents. Pasang Dawa is planning to climb once again like he did last year, according to sources.

Born in the foothills of Everest to the ethnic Sherpa community, Kami Rita started his career as a porter before becoming a climbing guide. He has scaled Everest almost every year since his first successful ascent in 1994, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Sherpas' mountaineering expertise and local knowledge is critical to the safe passage of the hundreds of climbers who ascend Everest every year.