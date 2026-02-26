Dogs have hysterically over-the-top reaction to girl's trombone practice: "Glad no one overreacted"
Life with five Golden Retriever dogs means one thing above all else: chaos! One recently published clip has gone particularly viral.
The dog owner's daughter can be seen preparing to practice her trombone in the living room.
In addition to her dad, who is filming the short show, three of the five golden retrievers are also in the room.
Before the show starts, the trio of furry friends is eagerly awaiting the sounds of the brass instrument – but when the girl begins to play, the four-legged friends suddenly jump wildly.
One of them even flees the room and starts barking.
Shortly before the end of the clip, the father can't help but laugh at the sight of his dogs.
"Oh poor Bruce," says the video description, obviously alluding to the barking dog.
It's hard to say what was really going on in the golden retriever's mind at the time, but judging by their reaction, another musical interlude with a trombone would probably be out of the question for them.
Dogs go completely wild during trombone recital
The TikTok community also speculates in the comments about what the three Goldies might have thought when they heard the instrument.
"From excitement to fear in a trombone flash," laughed one commenter.
"I’m glad no one overreacted," added a second.
"Please, they looked so excited followed by immediate terror," said another.
We can only speculate as to whether the animals' freak-out was mainly due to the trombone sound itself or if it was the girl's underdevelped playing skills. Either way, the chaos is hilarious to see!
