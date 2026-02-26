Dogs have hysterically over-the-top reaction to girl's trombone practice: "Glad no one overreacted"

Life with five Golden Retriever dogs means one thing above all else: chaos! One recently published clip has gone particularly viral.

Before the girl starts to play, the three golden retrievers wait excitedly for the trombone to sound. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@5_shadesofgolden

The dog owner's daughter can be seen preparing to practice her trombone in the living room.

In addition to her dad, who is filming the short show, three of the five golden retrievers are also in the room.

Before the show starts, the trio of furry friends is eagerly awaiting the sounds of the brass instrument – but when the girl begins to play, the four-legged friends suddenly jump wildly.

One of them even flees the room and starts barking.

Shortly before the end of the clip, the father can't help but laugh at the sight of his dogs.

"Oh poor Bruce," says the video description, obviously alluding to the barking dog.

It's hard to say what was really going on in the golden retriever's mind at the time, but judging by their reaction, another musical interlude with a trombone would probably be out of the question for them.