New Haiti PM Garry Conille rushed to hospital days after taking power

Port-au-Prince, Haiti - Haiti 's new prime minister, Garry Conille, was rushed to hospital on Saturday following "a slight illness" but was in a stable condition, a government statement said.

Garry Conille (r.) was sworn in on Monday as Haiti's interim prime minister. © REUTERS

"After a week of intense activity," Conille "suffered a slight illness on the afternoon of Saturday June 8, 2024, and went to hospital for treatment," the statement by the prime minister's press office said late in the evening.



"His condition is currently stable," it added.

A government source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP earlier that the prime minister had suffered an "asthma attack" and would possibly be transported out of the country for treatment.

Conille (58) was appointed to the premiership by Haiti's Presidential Transitional Council on May 29 and was sworn in only on Monday.

A medical doctor by training, Conille had served as Haiti's premier for a short period in 2011-2012, and was until recently regional director for UN aid agency UNICEF.

The job before him is monumental: to relieve the political, security, and humanitarian crises devastating the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere and to pave the way for the first elections since 2016.