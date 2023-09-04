Kim Jong-un plans visit to Russia for arms meeting with Vladimir Putin

Washington, DC - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expects to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Russia to discuss providing arms to Moscow for its war in Ukraine , the US said Monday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (l) is reportedly heading to Moscow to discuss providing weapons to Russia in its war in Ukraine. © SERGEI ILNITSKY / POOL / AFP

The announcement comes after the White House last week warned that Russia was already in secret, active talks with the North to acquire a range of munitions and supplies for Moscow's war effort.

"As we have warned publicly, arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing," National Security Council (NSC) spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said, using an acronym for the North.

"We have information that Kim Jong-un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia."

Kim - who rarely travels outside his country - is likely to head later this month to Vladivostok, on Russia's Pacific coast not far from North Korea, to meet with Putin, according to The New York Times.

The paper said Kim could even travel to Moscow, but that was uncertain.

NSC spokesman John Kirby said last week that despite its denials, North Korea supplied infantry rockets and missiles to Russia in 2022 for use by the privately controlled Wagner military group.