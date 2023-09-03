Is North Korea supplying weapons to Russia in secret talks?

Washington DC – Russia is in secret and active talks with North Korea to acquire a range of munitions and supplies for Moscow's fight in Ukraine , the White House has said.

"Arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing," White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said in Washington this week, adding that a key focus of the talks was artillery ammunition for Moscow's forces.

Kirby noted that despite its denials, North Korea supplied infantry rockets and missiles to Russia last year for use by the privately controlled Wagner military group. During the group's mutant in June, North Korea expressed its support to Moscow.

He said that recently Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had traveled to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea – North Korea – seeking to acquire additional munitions for the war.

"Since that visit, President (Vladimir) Putin and the leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un, have exchanged letters pledging to increase their bilateral cooperation," Kirby told reporters.

The North Korean ruler Kim pledged his full support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a message in June, saying friendship between the nations had existed for centuries and was "a precious strategic asset common to the two countries."