Ukraine says Russian drones downed as Moscow hits Romania NATO border port

Odesa, Ukraine – Ukraine said Sunday that it had destroyed 22 Russian drones in the southern Odesa region, as Moscow said it hit the Danube port of Reni, on the border with NATO member Romania.

A firefighter at a site hit during Russia's drone attacks in the Odesa region of Ukraine on Sunday. © via REUTERS

Russia has been targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure in the Odesa region for weeks, after exiting a deal that allowed safe passage for ships carrying grain from Ukrainian ports.



"On the night of September 3, 2023, the Russian occupiers launched several waves of attacks by 'Shahed-136/131' UAVs from the south and southeast," Ukraine's Air Force wrote on Telegram.

Twenty-five of the Iranian-made attack drones had been launched and "22 of them were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," it said.

But Ukrainian prosecutors said some of the drones hit the Danube area, saying that at least two people were wounded.