North Korea to open up again after years-long tourism ban!

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea will reopen to foreign tourism in December after nearly five years of Covid-triggered closure, two specialized tour operators said Wednesday.

North Korea is set to reopen to foreign tourists, with international flights having already resumed in the second half of 2023. © KIM Won Jin / AFP

"We have received confirmation from our local partner that tourism to Samjiyon and potentially the rest of the country will officially resume in December 2024," Beijing-based Koryo Tours said on its website.



Samjiyon, near North Korea's mountainous northern border with China, is a gateway city to Mount Paektu, where official narratives say the late supreme leader Kim Jong Il was born.

His son and successor, Kim Jong-un, has poured huge resources into developing the area, with the vast project including new apartments, hotels and a ski resort.

KTG Tours, also based in China, said on its Facebook page that it had been told "tourists will be able to go to Samjiyon (Mt. Paektu area) this winter."

"Exact dates to be confirmed. So far just Samjiyon has been officially confirmed but we think that Pyongyang and other places will open too!" it added.